Darin LaHood wins 18th District U.S. Congressional seat

State Sen. Darin LaHood smiles after winning the GOP nomination in the primary to replace former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock on Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in Peoria. | Ron Johnson/Journal Star via AP

Darin LaHood has won the 18th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Junius Rodriguez , according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 18th District U.S. Congressional seat.

Republican incumbent LaHood has been the 18th District Congressman since 2015. Previously, he held positions in the Illinois State Senate, as a state and federal prosecutor, as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Las Vegas and in Cook County. He has worked to fight for policies that keep farmers globally competitive and expand trade opportunities for Illinois residents and policies that promote a strong national defense.

Rodriguez is the Democrat candidate for the 18th District Congressional seat. He’s an educator and has never held a position in public office. He said he wants to work to reduce the cost of higher education, address the wage gap, demand a tax reform, address fiscal responsibility and improve infrastructure, among other issues.