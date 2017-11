19-year-old woman shot to death in Harvey

A 19-year-old woman died Friday night after she was shot in south suburban Harvey.

Teyatta Holmes was shot in the head in the 14800 block of Maplewood Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Holmes, a Lansing resident, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died at 10:48 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesman for the city of Harvey did not immediately respond to requests for information.