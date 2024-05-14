The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Protest planned at Israel Independence Day ceremony at Daley Plaza

Chicago’s Jewish community was set to kick of the event at noon to celebrate Israel declaring its independence 76 years ago on May 14, 1948.

By  David Struett, GA Reporter
   
The Picasso statue at Daley Plaza.

Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestinian activists planned to protest near an Israel Independence Day flag-raising ceremony Tuesday in Daley Plaza.

Chicago’s Jewish community was set to kick off the event at noon to celebrate Israel declaring its independence 76 years ago on May 14, 1948.

The event, hosted by the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest and the Jewish United Fund, among other groups, also planned to honor the remaining hostages from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

Pro-Palestinian protesters planned to convene on the plaza at the same time to protest Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. More than 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli attacks, according to Gazan officials. Hamas attack on Israel left about 1,200 people dead and around 250 people taken hostage.

Israel’s Independence Day comes as protests against the war have broken out on college campuses across the country, including in Chicago.

The last standing protest encampment in Chicago is at DePaul University, where school officials over the weekend said they reached an impasse in negotiations with students. Students have been asking the school to end its investments tied to Israel.

In the past weeks, police have cited safety issues when clearing encampments at the University of Chicago and the Art Institute of Chicago, where police arrested 68 people. Northwestern University students disbanded most of its encampment after reaching a deal with school authorities.

