The top uncommitted high school football players in the Class of 2025

As college football recruiters travel the country during the spring evaluation period that ends May 25, working out top prospects and making offers, top players continue to come off the board.

Fenwick defensive lineman Nate Marshall, the state’s consensus No. 1 junior, was one of the latest to commit when he picked Michigan. But there’s still plenty of talent available in the class of 2025. Here’s a list of local players in the state’s top 25 (according to the 247Sports composite rankings) who remain uncommitted:

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

Ranking: No. 4

The 6-1, 173-pound receiver comes from an athletic family: his mom Venus is North Central College’s softball coach and his dad Tavian Banks played football at Iowa and in the NFL. The four-star prospect is ranked 112th nationally. “He’s different,” national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove said. “He’s long, he can run, has great ball skills.”

Jaylen Williams, Palatine

Ranking: No. 6

“He always had the size,” Cosgrove said of the 6-6, 265-pound defensive lineman. “The first time I saw him I thought he was a senior but he was a rising freshman.” The four-star prospect “is a phenomenal pass rusher,” Cosgrove said.

Terrence Smith, West Aurora

Ranking: No. 8

The 6-3, 185-pound receiver’s profile rose rapidly on the 7-on-7 circuit. A four-star football prospect, he also was special mention all-state in basketball. “He can fly and he’s just long,” Cosgrove said. “You see him compete for 50-50 balls and [usually] win.”

Christian Pierce, Brother Rice

Ranking: No. 12

The younger brother of Michigan defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce is a big-time prospect in his own right. “Christian is built similar to Trey,” Cosgrove said of the 6-0, 210-pound linebacker. “Trey had a late growth spurt and maybe Christian will as well. ... He’s a sideline-to-sideline guy.”

Jovan Clark, Morgan Park

Ranking: No. 19

The 6-0, 195-pound safety was part of arguably the state’s best defensive backfield last season with Illinois recruit Tysean Griffin and Jahmare Washington. “He’s a power-conference talent all day,” Cosgrove said. “He’s kind of a tweener -- is he a safety or a linebacker?”

Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist

Ranking: No. 23

The 6-4, 280-pound defensive lineman already has the size college recruiters look for. “He’s got position versatility,” Cosgrove said. “He’s going to be the type who could be an interior guy or could be an anchor defensive end.”

Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola

Ranking: No. 24

All the 6-3, 205-pound quarterback did in his varsity debut last fall was lead Loyola to a 14-0 record and the Class 8A state championship. He passed for 2.056 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception and ran for 634 yards and 14 TDs. “He grew up around the game [as the son of former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald],” Cosgrove said, “He’s an extremely intelligent kid. He knows where to go with the ball.”

Jahmare Washington Morgan Park

Ranking: No. 25 (tied)

A converted receiver, the 6-2, 170-pound defensive back stood out last fall on a team loaded with Division I talent. “His range, his burst when the ball is in the air, his ability to disrupt balls -- I think he’s special,” Cosgrove said.