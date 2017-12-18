2 burglaries reported in Washington Park

Police are warning South Side residents of two recent burglaries reported in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Several teens or men tried to break into homes through front and back doors and then ran away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent burglary happened about 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. The first burglary occurred Wednesday in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue.

The burglars were described as a 16- to 20 year-old black men with medium-to-dark complexions, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet and 130 to 150 pounds, police said. One of the burglars had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.