2 Chicago Police officers among 4 hospitalized after crash in West Englewood

Two Chicago Police officers were among four people hospitalized Monday night after a West Englewood neighborhood crash on the South Side.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near 67th Street and Marshfield Avenue, according to tweets from the Chicago Fire Department.

The two officers were taken to a hospital in good condition, the fire department said. Two other people were also at hospitals in good condition.

More details weren’t immediately available.