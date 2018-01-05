2 killed in separate Gary shootings

Two people were shot to death in separate attacks early Friday in Gary, Indiana.

The first shooting happened in the 2100 block of Harrison Street, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The male victim, whose age and identity were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:37 a.m.

Another person was shot in the 4300 block of Roosevelt Street, the coroner’s office said. The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

Both deaths have been ruled homicides, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police did not immediately provide further details about either shooting.