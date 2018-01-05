Two people were shot to death in separate attacks early Friday in Gary, Indiana.
The first shooting happened in the 2100 block of Harrison Street, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The male victim, whose age and identity were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:37 a.m.
Another person was shot in the 4300 block of Roosevelt Street, the coroner’s office said. The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 a.m.
Both deaths have been ruled homicides, the coroner’s office said.
Gary police did not immediately provide further details about either shooting.