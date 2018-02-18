2 men charged with murder in Evanston drug deal

Two men have been charged with first degree murder in an apparent drug deal gone bad earlier this month in Evanston.

Julius Francellno and Malik Caswell, both 18, were charged with killing Yakez Semark, 20, on Feb. 8 in the 1800 block of Hovland Court in Evanston, according to Evanston police.

About 11:40 p.m., Francellno and Caswell met with Semark to buy cannabis, but the deal turned into a fight between Francellno and Semark, police said.

That fight escalated and Francello shot Semark in the chest and then ran away with Caswell, police said. Responding officers found Semark with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Semark was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the Cook Country medical examiner’s office.

Francellno, of Evanston, was arrested Feb. 15, and Caswell, of Chicago, was arrested Saturday Feb. 17, police said.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Feb. 19.