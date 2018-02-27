2 men critically wounded in Old Town shooting

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The men, ages 23 and 24, were walking about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West Blackhawk when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, according to Chicago Police. The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, while the older man was shot in the upper left leg and right arm.

They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.