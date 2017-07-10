2 men shot to death after flashing gun while driving in Pilsen

Two men were shot to death Saturday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side, authorities said.

Alexis Salgado, 20, and an 18-year-old man were driving about 10:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Throop when they flashed a gun at someone standing on the street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person on the street pulled out their own gun and fired shots into their vehicle, striking both men, police said.

Salgado suffered a gunshot wound to his body and tried to get out of the vehicle, but collapsed, authorities said. The younger man was shot in the neck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was not in custody, police said.

The identity of the 18-year-old was not released by the medical examiner’s office Saturday pending notification of family.