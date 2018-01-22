2 people killed in Addison fire

Two people were killed in a fire early Monday in west suburban Addison.

Crews responded at 2:27 a.m. to a report from a bystander of a fire in the 700 block of South Ellsworth and found the blaze in a one-story, single-family home, according to a statement from the Addison Fire Protection District.

Parts of the roof and ceiling had collapsed and crews could not enter areas of the home due to the fire’s large volume, according to the fire protection district. No operating smoke detectors were heard inside the home.

Two people were found dead in one of the home’s rooms, the fire protection district said. They had not been identified Monday morning.

The Addison Police and Fire Protection District arson investigators, as well as the State Fire Marshall, are investigating the cause of the fire.

The area of the fire remained closed off to bystanders Monday morning, according to the Fire Protection District.