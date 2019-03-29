1 killed, 1 hurt in Brighton Park shooting: police

Two men were wounded, one of them fatally, in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The men, ages 21 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk at 12:08 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 38th Place when two people jumped out of a gray van and opened fire, according to Chicago police. The suspects then got back into the van and continued northbound.

The older man was struck in his leg, while the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man died and the other man was listed in an unknown condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.