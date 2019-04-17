2 strong-arm robberies reported in Lake View: police

Police are warning North Siders of two strong-arm robberies that were reported recently in Lake View.

In both incidents, a group of three or four people targeted those carrying cellphones in the morning hours, beat them and took their phones before running off, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery occurred at 6 a.m. April 13 in the 3800 block of North Sheffield Avenue, police said. The second happened the next day at 12:05 a.m. in the 600 block of West Aldine Avenue.

A description of the suspects was not available but the group is comprised of men and women, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Residents on the North Side were warned by police of strong-arm robberies earlier this month.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.