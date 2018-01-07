2 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, Sunday morning in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

At 6:09 a.m., the boy and a 43-year-old man were loading a vehicle with personal items in the 5000 block of South Hoyne when another male walked up and attempted to rob them, according to Chicago Police. The male then shot them.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and injuries from being pistol-whipped, while the boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with several gunshot wounds to his leg, police said. Both their conditions stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.