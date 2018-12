2 wounded in North Austin shooting

Two men were shot Sunday morning on a sidewalk in the North Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:25 a.m., the 41-year-old and 40-year-old were standing in the 1200 block of North Parkside when a male walked over to shoot them, according to Chicago police.

The first man was struck in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The other man was shot in the left hand and declined medical treatment.