200 people displaced after wind collapses roof of Bronzeville apartment building

The roof of a 90-unit apartment building collapsed Wednesday as heavy winds and severe weather moved through Chicago. | Chicago Fire Department

Heavy winds Wednesday evening caused the roof of a 90-unit apartment building to collapse, leaving about 200 residents displaced from their homes in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The roof collapsed about 5:45 p.m. in the building in the 5000 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The Red Cross was helping residents of the four-story building, who will be without homes for the night, police said. No injuries were reported.

The heavy wind also downed trees in the area, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The damage might have been the result of a microburst, an episode of heavy, downward wind.