 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage
Watch Live We're interviewing Lauren Underwood and Jim Oberweis

Filed under:

Body recovered from Monroe Harbor four days into search for missing boater

The body is believed to be that of a 32-year-old man who fell off a boat Sunday evening into Lake Michigan.

By David Struett
Divers found a body Sept. 3, 2020, in Monroe Harbor, believed to be a man who fell off a boat into the water Aug. 30, 2020.
Divers found a body Sept. 3, 2020, in Monroe Harbor, believed to be a man who fell off a boat into the water Aug. 30, 2020.
Google Maps

Divers on Thursday recovered a body in Lake Michigan that authorities believe fell off a boat Sunday in Monroe Harbor.

Four days into their search, divers found the body of a man in his 30s about 6 a.m. in the harbor, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

The body was awaiting transport to the Cook County medical examiner’s office for identification, Bown said.

The body is believed to be that of a 32-year-old man who fell off a boat Sunday evening in the harbor near the 400 block of East Monroe Street, police said. He went underwater and never resurfaced.

Within two hours of searching for him Sunday evening, officials announced it had become a recovery mission.

Two other people have died this year in Monroe Harbor.

Last week, Carlton Hughes drowned in Monroe Harbor after going in the water near the Museum Campus. The 41-year-old Gresham resident died a day later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

On July 7, Ameera Muhammad, 24, of Bronzeville died after swimming in the harbor during bad weather, officials said

In 2020, at least 40 people have drowned in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Some experts worry that Nov. 1 vaccine date could mean a rush through clinical trials (LIVE UPDATES)

Get the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting Chicago and Illinois. Follow here for live updates.

By Sun-Times staff

Watch live: Our ed board interview with Lauren Underwood, Jim Oberweis

The contenders for Illinois’ 14th District Congressional seat will be interviewed by the Editorial Board at 10 a.m. Thursday.

By CST Editorial Board

Family says Chicago man suffocated during arrest in Rochester ‘didn’t deserve to be killed by the police’

Daniel Prude known to his big Chicago-based family by the nickname "Rell," died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester.

By Associated Press

Bears begin roster cuts by dropping 6 players

With a Saturday deadline to get from 80 players to 53, the Bears got a head start Thursday morning.

By Jason Lieser

Sarah Gorden’s nonprofit HoodSpace focused on creating space for girls of color to prioritize mental health

Red Stars defender’s initiative launches today

By Annie Costabile

Your health: How important is zinc? Is gum chewing safe for your teeth?

Zinc is second only to iron in its abundance in the body — it is present in every cell.

By Environmental Nutrition Newsletter