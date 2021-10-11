 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman dies after car falls off Dan Ryan Expressway, crashes into Armour Square parking lot

Nicole Betts’ car became airborne after hitting the crash barrels separating the local and express lanes near 29th Street, authorities say.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A woman died after her car fell off the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday and landed in a parking lot in the Armour Square neighborhood.

Nicole Betts’ car became airborne after hitting the crash barrels separating the local and express lanes in the outbound I-94 near 29th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The car went over the concrete barrier around 2 a.m. and landed in a parking lot below the interstate, state police said. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died.

Betts, 31, was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Manteno in Kankakee County.

State police reported no other injuries.

