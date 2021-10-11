Woman dies after car falls off Dan Ryan Expressway, crashes into Armour Square parking lot

A woman died after her car fell off the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday and landed in a parking lot in the Armour Square neighborhood.

Nicole Betts’ car became airborne after hitting the crash barrels separating the local and express lanes in the outbound I-94 near 29th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The car went over the concrete barrier around 2 a.m. and landed in a parking lot below the interstate, state police said. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died.

Betts, 31, was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Manteno in Kankakee County.

State police reported no other injuries.