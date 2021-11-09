 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Body found at 31st Street Beach identified as missing DePaul University grad

Oribi Kontein went missing Oct. 26 after he parked his car nearby and walked across DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the beach.

By David Struett
Oribi Zachary Kontein
Oribi Zachary Kontein
Provided

A body found last week at 31st Street Beach has been identified as a DePaul University graduate who went missing there in late October.

The man was identified as Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The cause of death is pending toxicological tests, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said.

Kontein went missing Oct. 26 after he parked his car and walked across DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the beach, friends and police have said.

After Kontein’s disappearance, his friends organized a search party, posted fliers and tried to keep the pressure on police to continue the search.

His body was found on the shoreline last Thursday near 35th Street, Chicago police said.

A friend has said Kontein’s disappearance was “fishy,” pointing to video of a burglary of his vehicle after he went missing.

