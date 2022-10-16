The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Firefighter among 6 hospitalized after crash on Eisenhower Expressway

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in fair to critical conditions.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Six people were hospitalized after a crash Oct. 16, 2022 on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Sun-Times file

A firefighter was among six people hospitalized after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The firefighter was taken to the Rush University Medical Center, where he was in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

Five others were taken to Stroger and Mount Sinai Hospitals, officials said. Their conditions ranged from fair to critical.

Six others at the scene refused medical attention, authorities said.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

The Latest
A mover hauls a statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne out of the Order of St. Anne’s convent on North La Salle Drive this week. Sister Judith Mandrath, the convent’s last remaining nun, is expected to move out by the end of the month.
Religion
101-year-old St. Anne’s Convent to close
The last nun at the Near North Side convent is set to move out at the end of October.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Brother Rice’s Ryan Hartz (17) hands the ball to TeShon McGee (27) in the game against Joliet Catholic.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 9
Brother Rice and Sycamore make season debuts.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine feeling like knee problems are behind him
While LaVine admittedly will have to keep up a maintenance program with the left knee throughout the season, his hope is that he will no longer have to play with limitations. As far as how coach Billy Donovan will help him from a minutes standpoint, that remained to be seen.
By Joe Cowley
 
Ag. Science’s Jacob Tyrcha (6) looks to pass the ball over Perspectives’ Scott Thomas (9).
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 9
The complete area schedule
By Michael O’Brien
 
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
A man and woman, 27 and 25, were shot about 11:05 p.m. in a hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 