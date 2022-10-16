Firefighter among 6 hospitalized after crash on Eisenhower Expressway

A firefighter was among six people hospitalized after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The firefighter was taken to the Rush University Medical Center, where he was in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

Five others were taken to Stroger and Mount Sinai Hospitals, officials said. Their conditions ranged from fair to critical.

Six others at the scene refused medical attention, authorities said.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.