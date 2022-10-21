Chicago public health officials announce 2 monkeypox deaths

Two Chicagoans have died after contracting the monkeypox virus early this year, city health officials said Friday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health wouldn’t name the two who died but said both had been diagnosed with the monkeypox virus more than six weeks ago and had other health conditions that included weakened immune systems.

“Though the number of new MPV cases has declined substantially since summer, this is a stark reminder that MPV is dangerous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s public health commissioner.

Health officials say monkeypox virus deaths are extremely rare, with 32 deaths occurring of the more than 75,000 cases globally during the outbreak this year.

In Chicago, there have been 1,061 known cases with at least 68 hospitalized. Over 27,000 people have received at least one dose of the monkeypox vaccine, and more than 14,000 have gotten a second shot.

“The vast majority of people with MPV who died have had other health conditions along with MPV causing severely weakened immune systems,” Arwady. said.

But she urged people to take precautions and get vaccinated.

“These measures are especially important if you have comorbidities and / or a weakened immune system,” Arwady said.

Monkeypox spreads through close and intimate contact. The health advises avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes that look like monkeypox and encourages those who are eligible to receive at least two doses of the monkeypox vaccine 28 days apart.

The health department recommends contacting HIV/STI Resource Hub at (844) 482-4040 or online at hivhub.org or going online to FindAHealthCenter.hrsa.gov for free or low-cost care if you don’’t have a doctor or insurance.

