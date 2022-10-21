The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Health News Chicago

Chicago public health officials announce 2 monkeypox deaths

The Chicago Department of Public Health wouldn’t name the two who died but said both had weakened immune systems.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Chicago public health officials announce 2 monkeypox deaths
Chicago records 2 Monkeypox deaths

Chicago public health officials announce two monkeypox virus deaths Friday.

AP/FILE

Two Chicagoans have died after contracting the monkeypox virus early this year, city health officials said Friday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health wouldn’t name the two who died but said both had been diagnosed with the monkeypox virus more than six weeks ago and had other health conditions that included weakened immune systems.

“Though the number of new MPV cases has declined substantially since summer, this is a stark reminder that MPV is dangerous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s public health commissioner.

Health officials say monkeypox virus deaths are extremely rare, with 32 deaths occurring of the more than 75,000 cases globally during the outbreak this year.

In Chicago, there have been 1,061 known cases with at least 68 hospitalized. Over 27,000 people have received at least one dose of the monkeypox vaccine, and more than 14,000 have gotten a second shot.

“The vast majority of people with MPV who died have had other health conditions along with MPV causing severely weakened immune systems,” Arwady. said.

But she urged people to take precautions and get vaccinated.

“These measures are especially important if you have comorbidities and / or a weakened immune system,” Arwady said.

Monkeypox spreads through close and intimate contact. The health advises avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes that look like monkeypox and encourages those who are eligible to receive at least two doses of the monkeypox vaccine 28 days apart.

The health department recommends contacting HIV/STI Resource Hub at (844) 482-4040 or online at hivhub.org or going online to FindAHealthCenter.hrsa.gov for free or low-cost care if you don’’t have a doctor or insurance.

Next Up In News
12-year-old boy seriously hurt in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Student loan forgiveness plan blocked by federal appeals court
Trump subpoena: Panel probing Capitol attack wants to hear from former president
Top cop defends 120-day suspension for officer accused of fraternizing with Proud Boys, not telling brass
Man charged with 2020 killing of transgender woman he allegedly solicited for sex
CTA updating rail schedules; says goal is improving trackers, service
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our son’s teen friend should chip in when vacationing with us
He expects his hosts to cover the bill for every little thing, and never says ‘thank you.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A bounding spike buck at a North Side cemetery. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Babe’s record-book buck, bounding cemetery buck, fish habitats for the Slough and timberdoodles
A bounding spike at a North Side cemetery, a question on timberdoodles, Babe Ruth’s record-book buck and building fish habitats at Willow Slough are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
People lounge in the grass as Mike Allemana and band perform music from his album “Vonology” during the Chicago Jazz Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Other Views
October is for appreciating jazz, and the cultures that have inspired it
Due to ignorance, fear, and the internet, we live in a divisive and isolated world. Cultural appropriation, seen here as a creative act, allows for such borders to be crossed.
By John Vukmirovich
 
Voters at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 191 N. Clark St.
Other Views
Your vote on workers’ rights, Illinois Supreme Court can help improve the lives of working families
They are three of the most important campaigns now unfolding in Illinois in the Nov. 8 election.
By Tim Drea
 
The Illinois Supreme Court building.
Editorials
Pivotal Illinois Supreme Court elections, fueled by Big Money, are on the docket
Two of the court’s seven seats have opened up, and the winners of those seats will determine whether the court is majority conservative or moderate.
By CST Editorial Board
 