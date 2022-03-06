Over 34,000 Chicago area ComEd customers without power in overnight storms

Over 34,000 ComEd customers in the Chicago area lost power as storms and high winds ripped through the region Saturday night.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday 6,900 customers remained without power, according to ComEd officials.

Wind gusts in the city reached 66 mph at O’Hare Airport and 60 mph at Midway, according to the National Weather Service.

Northwest of downtown, Rockford reported wind gusts of 81 mph.

Despite high winds, no major damage was reported in the area, according to the weather service.

The severe thunderstorm watch for the state was canceled just after midnight Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast in the Chicago area called for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 42 degrees. It also will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph though winds will diminish in the afternoon.

And following a Saturday afternoon of sun and high temperatures, “wintry precipitation,” is expected to return to the area Sunday. Rain is likely, and with temperatures dipping to around freezing, new snow accumulation is possible. Chicago could see 1 to 2 inches of snow in the overnight hours, according to the weather service.