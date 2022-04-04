The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Child among four hurt in South Austin apartment blaze

The girl, about 3 to 5, was in “grave” condition, according to fire officials.

By Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Child among four hurt in South Austin apartment blaze
FPeqHV5XoAIjrsx.jpg

A girl was among four people hurt in a fire April 4, 2022 on the West Side.

Chicago Fire Media

A girl was among four hurt in a fire Monday morning in South Austin on the West Side.

Officers and fire officials responded to a fire that started on the first floor of an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Central Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered from burns and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in “grave” condition, according to officials. Fire officials said the girl was 3, while police said she was 3 to 5.

A 53-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 83, suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, officials said.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital for burns, authorities said. She was also listed in serious condition.

A 53-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital, also for smoke inhalation, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

A little over an hour later, an elderly man was hospitalized after a fire about five miles southeast inside a Lawndale house on the West Side.

Someone smelled smoke from inside of the home in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Everyone inside made it out of the home and a man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said. He was listed in fair condition, officials said.

Next Up In News
Man charged in fatal shooting of 61-year-old man in South Shore
2 people killed, 16-year-old boy among 17 others wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Owner of neglected Avalon Regal finds the show must go on
Man, 73, hospitalized following fire inside Lawndale house
Man dies days after he was shot following argument in South Austin
Woman killed, officer wounded during shoot-out in Oak Forest grocery store
The Latest
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.
Crime
Man charged in fatal shooting of 61-year-old man in South Shore
Jeremiah Bush, 18, was arrested about an hour after the shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Trying to connect with alcoholic son is wearing me out
Mom reluctant to let go of her child, now 30, who acts hostile toward her on their rare visits.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man was found fatally shot March 10, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 people killed, 16-year-old boy among 17 others wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
A man was shot and killed by Chicago police Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing at officers and critically wounding two people during a hostage situation near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jerald Gary in the auditorium of the Avalon Regal Theater in September 2021.
Chicago Enterprise
Owner of neglected Avalon Regal finds the show must go on
Despite his preservation efforts, investor Jerald Gary is being pressured to step aside as unpaid taxes mount.
By David Roeder
 
Police crime scene tape. A Sun-Times analysis found that in most murder cases categorized as “cleared,” no suspect was ever charged.
Editorials
Digging into the details on Chicago’s murder clearance rate
Padded clearance stats and stalled court cases do little to boost either public confidence or police morale, as one expert says.
By CST Editorial Board
 