Police arrest teen with gun at large gathering at 31st Street Beach

Police arrested a teenager with a gun during a large gathering at 31st Street Beach Wednesday evening.

Large crowds of youth gathered at the beach during the “takeover” or “trend” event that was promoted anonymously on social media.

The gathering was relatively peaceful compared with other recent unsanctioned gatherings at North Avenue Beach, where partygoers pelted glass bottles at officers in May, and Millennium Park, where a teenager was shot and killed near The Bean.

At Wednesday’s gathering at the beach, police said they were alerted to a person who appeared to have a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m.

A flyer promoting Wednesday’s gathering at 31st Street Beach.

Officers confronted the person, a 16-year-old boy, and arrested him after finding the gun, police said. Charges were pending.

Police reported no other arrests.

Videos posted to social media showed crowds of hundreds of people at the beach, mingling among dozens of police officers.

Right now hundreds of youth are at 31st street beach w/ dozens of officers monitoring them.



1. The park districts have a big budget, why aren’t pools open and marketed?

2. Our school buildings should be open for youth for amenities & event spaces

3. We need more youth centers! pic.twitter.com/md2zVgZ6a6 — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) June 16, 2022

The gathering comes after several other similar events that ended in violence.

In late May, police recovered 11 guns North Avenue Beach and arrested 13 people after officers were allegedly pelted with glass bottles thrown by party goers.

On May 11, another party at North Avenue Beach with over 400 people spilled onto the streets of Old Town.

On May 16, Seandell Holliday, 16, was shot and killed during a fight at another large gathering near “The Bean” at Millennium Park.

The shooting led Mayor Lori Lightfoot to impose a curfew on unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park. She also imposed a 10 p.m. citywide curfew for minors 17 and under.

