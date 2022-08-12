Man drowns in Lake Michigan near Grant Park

A man drowned Thursday night in Lake Michigan near Grant Park, officials said.

The Chicago police’s marine unit pulled Carnell Williams, 45, from the water around 7:15 p.m. near the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m., police said.

His death was ruled an accidental witnessed drowning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning Thursday evening for up to 6-foot waves and hazardous currents, posing dangerous swimming conditions in Illinois and Indiana.

