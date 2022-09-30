The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
Chicago Teachers Union and elected officials remove the cover to reveal the new Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way street sign in front of the union’s headquarters, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Chicago Teachers Union and elected officials remove the cover to reveal the new street sign marking Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way in front of the union’s headquarters on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Street sign unveiled for Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way in front of teachers union headquarters

CTU and elected officials were on hand for the renaming of the stretch of West Carroll Avenue in front of the union’s Near West Side headquarters.

By  Tyler LaRiviere
   
Chicago Teachers Union officials joined elected officials Friday evening to celebrate the renaming of the stretch of West Carroll Avenue in front of the union’s headquarters to Honorary Karen Lewis CTU way.

Lewis, longtime president of the CTU, died in February 2021 at age 67 after a yearslong battle with brain cancer.

Those on hand Friday included former CTU president Jesse Sharkey, who had served as second-in-command to Lewis before taking over the top spot. He described having a great working relationship with Lewis as well as her impact on the union and city politics.

Current CTU President Stacey Davis Gates also was there, as was Cook County Commissioner of the 1st Ward Brandon Johnson, who reminisced about being let go by Lewis when she was CTU president “about 5 times.”

He added that Lewis “was right about everything ... but wrong about me.”

Earlier this week, the CTU’s House of Delegates voted to endorse Johnson for Chicago mayor — even though Johnson has not announced he’s running.

After the sign was uncovered outside the CTU headquarters in the 1900 block of West Carroll Avenue, many cheered and took pictures. Some, emotional, said they wished Lewis could have been there to see it.

The stretch of West Carroll Avenue in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters has been designated Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way to honor the beloved late CTU president. The sign was unveiled Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates speaks to reporters at an event Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 to unveil an honorary street sign in front of the union’s headquarters. That stretch of Carroll Avenue was is now Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way. Lewis, a former CTU president, died in 2021 from brain cancer.

Chicago Teachers Union and elected officials remove the cover to reveal the new Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way street sign in front of the union’s headquarters, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Former President of the Chicago Teachers Union Jesse Sharkey speaks Friday about serving as second-in-command at the union to Karen Lewis. Signs marking a stretch of Carroll Avenue in front of CTU headquarters as Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way were unveiled Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Chicago Teachers Union and elected officials hold up a copy of the new Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way street sign that will hand inside the union’s headquarters, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

