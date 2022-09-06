The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Dirksen Federal Courthouse to reopen Wednesday after ‘buildingwide system failures’ forced shutdown

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse was closed Tuesday, delaying the trial of singer R. Kelly, among other proceedings.

By  Andy Grimm
 Updated  
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago will reopen Wednesday after a “building-wide system failures” caused a shutdown Tuesday, delaying the trial of R&B star R. Kelly, among other proceedings.

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse will reopen Wednesday after “buildingwide system failures” prompted authorities to close the building Tuesday, delaying the trial of R&B star R. Kelly and other proceedings.

The announcement by U.S. District Court Clerk Thomas Bruton that the building would reopen did not specify which systems in the downtown courthouse failed, only that they “impacted the ability to open the building.” The building closure was announced late Monday as a result of “operational issues.”

Kelly’s trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, now entering a fourth week, was the most high-profile proceeding to be delayed at the courthouse, and the unexpected day off might mean the trial will stretch into a fifth week. Judge Harry D. Leinenweber told jurors last week the trial would end “without fail” this week.

Kelly’s co-defendant and former manager, Derrel McDavid, had been expected to take the stand in his own defense Tuesday and likely will begin his testimony when the trial resumes.

