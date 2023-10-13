City Council approves Israel solidarity resolution following tense, chaotic session

The City Council on Friday passed a controversial resolution condemning Hamas’ attack in Israel during a tense, chaotic session, as supporters of Palestinians and Israel shouted over each other, leading Mayor Brandon Johnson to clear the public from the chambers.

Johnson cleared the room of the public around an hour into the special session to pass Ald. Debra Silverstein’s (50th) resolution to condemn Hamas, which opponents said lacked the nuance to also condemn Israeli treatment of Palestinians.

The resolution passed overwhelmingly nearly two hours into the meeting, with the only no in the voice vote coming from Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd), who attended virtually during a trip to Milwaukee.

As Silverstein delivered her comments on her proposal, before a vote, a woman in the gallery interrupted her — after Johnson issued a final warning.

“That’s it,” Johnson said. “This body will remain cleared.”

The Israel-solidarity resolution was introduced Wednesday, but the vote was pushed to a special session Friday, almost a week after the Saturday attack by Hamas, which stormed through a border fence last and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

Several women resisted police trying to escort them for several minutes. The women yelled, “Free, free Palestine,” and “No justice, no peace.”

After the room was cleared, alderpersons offered their own views for or against the resolution. Most alderpersons expressed support.