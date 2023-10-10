The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
City Hall News Politics

Jewish City Council member’s resolution condemning attack on Israel draws surprise pushback from mayoral ally

Ald. Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd), Mayor Brandon Johnson’s handpicked chair of the City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations, wrote, “Any resolution that speaks on this matter should, in my opinion, also center the humanity of Palestinians who are confined to an open-air prison and whose lands have been occupied for decades.”

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Jewish City Council member’s resolution condemning attack on Israel draws surprise pushback from mayoral ally
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) speaks to a fellow alderwoman during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) speaks to a fellow alderwoman during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The City Council’s only Jewish member is facing a bit of resistance to her plan to champion a “resolution in solidarity with Israel” in response to the terrorist attack by Hamas militants that has killed more than 900 Israelis and 1,600 people on both sides.

The surprise opposition comes from Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd), Mayor Brandon Johnson’s handpicked chair of the Committee on Health and Human Relations.

In response to an email from Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) seeking support for the Israel Solidarity Resolution, Rodriguez Sanchez wrote, “Although I wholeheartedly agree that the attacks from HAMAS are brutal and that no one should be subjected to that violence, I also understand that the situation is more nuanced than what this resolution expresses.”

After saying she is “deeply sorry for all the violence, the pain and the loss of life” in Israel Rodriguez-Sanchez wrote, “Any resolution that speaks on this matter should, in my opinion, also center the humanity of Palestinians who are confined to an open-air prison and whose lands have been occupied for decades.”

Related

Stressing the importance of seeking “unity and solidarity among all the People impacted by the horrible violence,” Rodriguez-Sanchez offered to “work together on this resolution so that it provides a more nuanced understanding of the situation” that plunged Israel into war after a monumental intelligence failure that caught the country off guard while celebrating a major Jewish holiday.

Rodriguez-Sanchez could not be reached for comment.

In an emailed response to Rodriguez-Sanchez, Silverstein, an Orthodox Jew, wrote, “Thank you for your comments. However, drawing a moral equivalency between one of the worst acts of terror in world history and Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself is absurd.”

Noting that “392 members of the U.S. House” have signed their names to a bipartisan resolution expressing support for Israel,” Silverstein wrote, “Our nation is united behind this cause and so should the Chicago City Council.”

Related

Contacted Tuesday, Silverstein talked about the need to condemn the Hamas attack in the strongest of terms — not on her colleague’s demand to somehow soften the resolution.

“This resolution is about a terrorist attack on Israel. It’s about Hamas, that has come in and killed over 900 people. They’ve abducted men, women and children. They’ve decapitated babies. This is a fight against terror,” Silverstein said.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Hamas came in focusing on killing innocent people — men, women, children and elderly. That’s what this is about. This is condemning their attack on Israel and the way they went about doing it.”

Silverstein said she is “sticking with my resolution” as it is currently written.

“I am focusing on this brutal attack of innocent children, of innocent civilians. This like U.S. vs. al-Qaida. This is a horrible, horrible situation,” she said.

“I have family that lives in Israel that have been called up to serve in the Army putting their lives in harm’s way with children that they’re leaving behind. And Israel has a right to defend themselves after this brutal, brutal attack. 260 people were murdered at this music festival, the worst civilian massacre in history. There are more than 2,500 Israelis injured.”

Related

Silverstein was asked repeatedly whether she was offended by Rodriguez-Sanchez’s claim that the situation is “more nuanced” than the resolution makes it out to be.

“I don’t want to go there… I am condemning this violence and I am supporting Israel 100% wholeheartedly in this resolution,” Silverstein said.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) was outraged by Rodriguez-Sanchez’s remarks.

“How anyone can try to justify what we saw unfold this weekend, particularly someone who’s head of Human Relations for the [City Council] is beyond outrageous,” Lopez said.

“Her politics has clouded her judgment before. She’s mocked the Italian community. She’s making light of the terrorist atrocities and the killing of women, children and seniors this weekend. That is not how you build relations and lift up communities. It’s sickening that someone in a leadership role would not only espouse those beliefs, but vocalize them. She is wholly unfit to lead that committee.”

Rodriguez-Sanchez isn’t the only member of the mayor’s leadership team to voice pro-Palestinian sentiments.

Zoning Committee Chair Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), Johnson’s floor leader, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Democrats’ “sympathies in the Middle East now lie more with the Palestinians than the Israelis, 49% versus 38%,” citing a Gallup poll.

“Democratic voters’ compassionate values lead us to side with justice & human rights for all. #FreePalestine and #EndIsraeliAparartheid!” Ramirez-Rosa wrote. He could not be reached.

Silverstein plans to introduce her resolution and seek immediate passage at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, where Johnson will deliver his budget address.

Next Up In Politics
Unveiling of city’s 2024 budget will be 2nd big test of Brandon Johnson’s leadership
Pritzker says Illinois ‘unequivocally stands’ with Israel in battle with Hamas
Plans for migrant shelter at Amundsen Park fieldhouse on hold as city looks for alternate site
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into handling of classified documents
2 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
River North nightclub Blüm is shut down by Chicago police after mass shooting
The Latest
UChicago Medicine, pictured here in 2020, is building an $815 million cancer facility.
Other Views
South Side cancer rates are among Chicago’s highest. The community needs more care options.
UChicago Medicine recently announced an $815 million project to build a state-of-the-art cancer facility. South Siders need more health care institutions to pay attention to Black patients’ needs.
By Candace Henley
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
No nickname needed yet, but the Bulls’ second unit may demand one soon
Coach Billy Donovan is experimenting with a second unit of Alex Caruso, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond off the bench, hoping to lock the opposition down, but the unknown is will it work enough to have staying power?
By Joe Cowley
 
1719558720.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: The Blackhawks’ Bedard era starts tonight
Plus: Activist climbs West Loop skyscraper, Affy Tapple turns 75 and more.
By Matt Moore
 
merlin_110682083.jpg
Crime
Villa Park man charged with throwing rocks at Gov. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home, leaving letters at the residence
Adam A. Dabash, 38, faces two counts of stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 9: Demonstrators with Palestinian flags gather to show their support for the recent Hamas attack against Israel on October 9, 2023 in Munich, Germany. On October 7 the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack from Gaza, launching thousands of missiles and sending an estimated thousand fighters by land, sea and air into Israel.
Commentary
How does this end?
You can ask the question after Hamas’ bloody attack against Israel on Saturday. But you won’t like the answer.
By Neil Steinberg
 