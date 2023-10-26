The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Car hits officer in Lake View parking lot

Around 8:30 p.m., the officer was walking through a parking lot in the 800 block of West Addison Street when they were struck by a car, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD_05.JPG

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in a Lake View parking lot on the North Side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. as the officer was walking through a parking lot in the 800 block of West Addison Street, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury to the elbow and was listed in good condition, officials said.

Police say the incident wasn’t a hit-and-run and no citations were pending.

