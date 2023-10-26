Car hits officer in Lake View parking lot

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in a Lake View parking lot on the North Side.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. as the officer was walking through a parking lot in the 800 block of West Addison Street, police said.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury to the elbow and was listed in good condition, officials said.
Police say the incident wasn’t a hit-and-run and no citations were pending.
