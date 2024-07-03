2 killed, 1 wounded in separate shootings causing extensive delays on inbound Stevenson: ISP

Two people were killed and another was seriously wounded in two separate shootings that shut down all inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway Wednesday morning.

About 2:10 a.m., state troopers responded to calls of a single-vehicle crash and person shot at the northbound ramp of I-55 (Stevenson) near the southbound ramp of the Dan Ryan Expressway at Halsted, according to Illinois State Police.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Their name hasn’t been released yet.

About 10 minutes later, state troopers responded to another shooting and two-vehicle crash on the ramp from Stony Island Avenue to the northbound Dan Ryan Expessway, state police said.

In this attack, a tow truck driver stopped to assist a motorist and shots were fired following an altercation, officials said.

Paramedics responded to the 9500 block of South Stony Island Avenue and found a 50-year-old man who had been shot, a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, whose age was unknown, was also shot and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to the spokesperson.

All inbound lanes of the Stevenson remain blocked at the Dan Ryan Expressway as of about 7:15 a.m., state police said.

