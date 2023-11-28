The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Weekend fire shuts down at least one office at Northerly Island Visitor Center

A fire occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday on the first floor of a vacant two-story building at 1521 S. Linn White Drive, the Chicago Fire Department said. No one was hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The fire occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday on the first floor of a “vacant two-story building” at 1521 S. Linn White Drive, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The city’s harbor agency has closed its office in the building until further notice, according to an announcement on its website.

A fire Sunday in the Northerly Island Visitor Center forced the closure of a city harbor agency office in the building. In an earlier incarnation, the building was used as a hangar at Meigs Field.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“We regret to inform you that our office building suffered a fire incident over the weekend,” the announcement said. “As a result, our physical office location at 1521 S. Linn White Drive will be closed ... until further notice.”

No injuries were reported.

Contributing: Dale Bowman

