The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
News

Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby

Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind., according to Indiana State Police.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby
A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said. The man was airlifted to a hospital.&nbsp;

A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said. The man was airlifted to a hospital.

AP

PORTAGE, Ind. — A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said.

Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man in his badly damaged vehicle, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield.

“They touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them,” Fifield said.

The driver told the men he had been trapped since Dec. 20. The pickup had wrecked along Interstate 94 near Portage below an underpass where it could not be seen from the highway above.

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released. He had not been reported missing, Fifield said.

Portage is about 31 miles southeast of Chicago.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in New City
Two found dead in Avondale home
Stories you can’t tell on the migrant beat
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
Woman found fatally shot after crashing into parked vehicles in Austin
December on track to be 4th warmest in history — the Christmas Day high was 59 at O’Hare
The Latest
Titanic_Cookbook_Cover.jpeg
Taste
New Titanic-inspired cookbook plays out against the real — and reel — worlds of the ill-fated ship’s milieu
Celebrate the culinary elegance and history of the Titanic as seen through the lens of James Cameron’s blockbuster film.
By Amy Bizzarri | For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_115854732.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in New City
The man, who police estimate to be around 35, was found unresponsive in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after midnight.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_02.JPG
Crime
Two found dead in Avondale home
Police conducting a well being check found a 66-year-old woman and 70-year-old man about 9:15 p.m.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m dumping man who lied about his drug house visits
Boyfriend insists he’s done getting high and relationship shouldn’t end over his ‘mistake.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A young person stands besides a relative who is voting at the Loop Supersite on March 29, 2023.
Other Views
Civics education is crucial to getting young people engaged in democracy
The late Sandra Day O’Connor spoke often about the importance of civics education. Encouraging democratic participation and civic learning among students is essential, two political science professors write.
By Joshua Jansa and Eve Ringsmuth
 