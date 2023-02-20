The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Construction workers hospitalized after building facade collapses on West Side

The men were working on a building under construction in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Two men were injured in a building collapse Monday in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.

Chicago Fire Department

Two men were seriously injured Monday after a building facade collapsed in East Garfield Park.

The men were working on a building under construction in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when the facade fell, causing a scaffolding to collapse about 1 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The workers were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Last month, a worker died after being trapped under debris when part of a building collapsed in Bronzeville on the South Side.

