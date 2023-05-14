The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
‘Chonkosaurus’ is Chicago’s very own giant snapping turtle

The turtle was spotted basking in the sun on the Chicago River last week by Chicagoan Joey Santore.

By  Nyarai Khepra and Emmanuel Camarillo
   
This photo provided by Joey Santore shows a snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago River.

Joey Santore/Distributed by the Associated Press

A video of a huge snapping turtle catching sunbeams along the Chicago River has gone viral after Chicagoan Joey Santore filmed and nicknamed it “Chonkosaurus” while out kayaking.

Everything about the video screams Chicago, from the previously polluted stream of water to Santore’s recognizable accent as he marvels at the turtle’s size.

“That’s a Chicago river snapper,” Santore’s friend comments from the background. “Are you kidding me?”

The sight comes as a surprise since snapping turtles are rarely seen in Chicago until June, if at all. Yet, they are more common than most know. Chonkosaurus or “Chonko,” known to its online fans, may be the first of many snapping turtles to emerge as more Chicagoans take to the river.

“My guess is that this animal had crawled out of the river to try and gather as much heat as it could in the sunshine,” marine biologist Chris Anchor told NBC5.

