‘Chonkosaurus’ is Chicago’s very own giant snapping turtle

A video of a huge snapping turtle catching sunbeams along the Chicago River has gone viral after Chicagoan Joey Santore filmed and nicknamed it “Chonkosaurus” while out kayaking.

Everything about the video screams Chicago, from the previously polluted stream of water to Santore’s recognizable accent as he marvels at the turtle’s size.

“That’s a Chicago river snapper,” Santore’s friend comments from the background. “Are you kidding me?”

The sight comes as a surprise since snapping turtles are rarely seen in Chicago until June, if at all. Yet, they are more common than most know. Chonkosaurus or “Chonko,” known to its online fans, may be the first of many snapping turtles to emerge as more Chicagoans take to the river.

“My guess is that this animal had crawled out of the river to try and gather as much heat as it could in the sunshine,” marine biologist Chris Anchor told NBC5.