Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 8 top honors from Chicago Headline Club

Chicago Sun-Times staff members were recognized with eight top honors in the Chicago Headline Club’s yearly Peter Lisagor Awards for Exemplary Journalism.

The Headline Club — an affiliate of the national Society of Professional Journalists — presented the awards, which are named for the onetime Washington bureau chief of the old Chicago Daily News, at a dinner Friday at the Union League Club of Chicago.

The winning Sun-Times entries, for work published in 2022:

• Best multimedia collaboration: Frank Main, Tom Schuba, Stephanie Zimmermann, Chip Mitchell, Cheryl W. Thompson, Charmaine Runes and Matt Kiefer, a Sun-Times/WBEZ/NPR collaboration, “Handguns easily turned into high-capacity machine guns fuel growing violence.”

• Best digital design: Paul Saltzman, “Ukraine’s Mariupol: a rare dispatch from a city under Russian siege; despair, death everywhere.”

• Best column or editorial from a large print / online publication: John W. Fountain, a selection of columns.

• Best headline from a large print / online publication: Neil Steinberg, “Nothing lasts forever — but manhole covers come close.”

• Best reporting on crime and justice: Tim Novak, Frank Main, Sophie Sherry, “Police shut down some businesses over violence, go easy on clout-heavy bars.”

• Best political and government reporting: Tim Novak, Frank Main, Sophie Sherry, “Police shut down some businesses over violence, go easy on clout-heavy bars.”

• Best deadline reporting: Lynn Sweet, Elvia Malagón, Sophie Sherry, Paul Saltzman, Manny Ramos, “Horror on the Fourth.”

• Best community reporting: Elvia Malagón, Pat Nabong, “In Rogers Park, glimpses of a neighborhood that reflects Chicago’s diversity more than any other.”

