The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Metro/State NASCAR In Chicago News

Contractor dies after medical emergency at NASCAR Chicago Street Race site

Duane Tabinski 53, suffered the emergency about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive.

By  Cindy Hernandez and David Struett
   
Contractor dies after medical emergency at NASCAR Chicago Street Race site
The city prepares Tuesday for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 53-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race site Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, according to Chicago police.

Duane Tabinski was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

“On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

No other information was immediately available.

