Contractor dies after medical emergency at NASCAR Chicago Street Race site

A 53-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race site Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, according to Chicago police.

Duane Tabinski was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

“On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

No other information was immediately available.