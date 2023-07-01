The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
NASCAR In Chicago News Chicago

‘Best ear in the business’: Family of audio specialist who died at NASCAR course ‘still waiting for answers’

Duane Tabinski, 53, had been hired to produce audio for “pre-race celebrations” at Chicago’s NASCAR race this weekend. He’s survived by his wife, five children and seven grandchildren.

By  Violet Miller
   
Kristin and Duane Tabinski

Duane Tabinski had been a NASCAR fan ever since he met a representative for the company while filming a TV show in Nashville.

The 53-year-old audio production specialist in Chicago producing audio for “pre-race celebrations” at this weekend’s NASCAR events when another worker heard him groan and found him “slumped over” Friday morning, according to a Chicago police report. 

The person went to help, but another worker stopped him because Tabinski was in a “padlock” area, meaning high-voltage electricity was circulating.

Paramedics were able to treat him once the danger was “diffused,” but Tabinski was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The Tennesseean’s family was “still waiting for answers” Saturday, saying Saturday that “not a lot of information” on Tabinski’s abrupt death had been shared with them.

“We are overwhelmingly devastated by the loss of Duane,” his wife of eight years, Kristin Tabinski, wrote in an email to the Sun-Times. “He was so excited to help fans ‘feel’ the action and his crew is going to ensure that the show will go on this weekend.”

Autopsy results were expected to be released later Saturday afternoon. Representatives for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Kristin Tabinski described her husband, a native of Hermitage, Tennessee, as “kind” and “loving,” as well as “viciously funny.” It was that latter trait which initially drew her to him, from his impressions of comedians like Ralphie May to his fondness for Monty Python.

Duane and Kristin Tabinski

He also “never met a problem he couldn’t solve,” leading his wife to nickname him “MacGyver.”

Tabinski had a winding journey to founding his own audio production company, which followed stints driving trucks, logging, running a restaurant, drumming and working as a DJ.

He committed to audio engineering 2006 and “made a name [for himself] in the industry,” his wife said.

“His ability to mix audio was exceptional and his talent made so many shows, festivals and events so enjoyable for everyone,” Kristin wrote in the email. “He had the best ear in the business.”

Tabinski’s eponymous company, DUANE, had helped with the production of major performers including Toby Keith, Boston and Katy Perry.

When he wasn’t working in the various industries, his wife said the two traveled to see friends and family, which included his nine siblings, five children and seven grandchildren. He also spent time doting on his dogs Forrest and Henry. 

“He was the most amazing human being who ever existed,” his wife wrote in the email. “He was perfect for me.”

