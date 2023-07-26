The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
News Chicago Weather

FEMA urges flood victims to open doors for damage survey: ‘We want to understand the impact’

Federal officials are surveying damage in the first step to sending federal aid to home and business owners. A July 2 storm flooded thousands of homes on Chicago’s West Side, suburban Cicero, Stickney and Berwyn.

By  David Struett
   
Adison Cunningham (right), a disaster service specialist with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency surveys flood damage in the 4800 block of West Walton Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Adison Cunningham (right), a disaster service specialist with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, surveys flood damage Tuesday in the 4800 block of West Walton Street.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Federal disaster officials are urging the public to speak with survey teams going door to door this week to assess flood damage from earlier this month.

If more people report flood damage in the survey, there’s a greater chance the Federal Emergency Management Agency releases grant money to Chicago-area homeowners, officials said.

“When these officials come to your door, we do want to hear the story,” Tom Sivak, FEMA regional administrator, told reporters Wednesday at Morton College in Cicero. “We want to understand the impact of what took place in that flooding event.”

Ten survey teams fanned out Tuesday to record water damage from the July 2 storm that dropped 9 inches of rain in a matter of hours and flooded thousands of homes on Chicago’s West Side, suburban Cicero, Stickney and Berwyn.

The results of the survey could allow the state to petition President Joe Bidn’s administration to send individual grants and loans to homeowners through FEMA.

Homeowners should be as detailed as possible when reporting flood damage to survey teams, which do not record personal information, Sivak said.

Homeowners should not wait for federal assistance to begin cleaning flooded basements or contacting insurance companies, he said. The assistance could be weeks or months away, or may not come at all if the state doesn’t petition the president or he declines to send federal aid.

Greg Nimmo, recovery division chief for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, speaks during a news conference about possible FEMA relief following flooding. Right: Tom Sivak, FEMA regional administrator.

Greg Nimmo, recovery division chief for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, speaks during a news conference about possible FEMA relief for flooding.

Dave Struett/Sun-Times

About 18,000 homes were damaged by flooding, according to a preliminary estimate based on 311 calls and other data, said Greg Nimmo, recovery division chief for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security.

Survey teams composed of four to six people each hit the streets Tuesday. Mayor Brandon Johnson walked with one survey team in the Austin neighborhood. Several homeowners told him they were still living without hot water and with broken heaters.

The survey teams, five in Chicago and five in the suburbs, will survey 1,200 to 1,500 properties a day until the end of the assessment, he said. The teams will not knock on every door — only enough homes for FEMA to get an accurate idea of the extent of the damage.

If FEMA aid is approved, homeowners could apply for two grants of up to $40,000 each: one for lost contents, the other for repairs and cleanup, Nimmo said. Homeowners who get a grant will likely receive $3,000 to $7,000 depending on their circumstances, he said.

Homeowners may also be able to apply for low-interest loans, which have proven effective after disasters in other areas, he said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation earlier this month, but that only unlocked emergency resources, not money for home and business owners, which is what the FEMA grants would provide, Nimmo said.

Although federal survey teams are just hitting the streets, county survey teams have been working since right after the storms, said Ted Berger, executive director of Cook County’s Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security.

Berger called the storm a “once every-500-year-type flooding event” that’s becoming more common.

Cook County last received FEMA grant assistance in 2013 for widespread flooding, Berger said.

Elected officials called for federal money to update aging water infrastructure to prevent future flooding.

“I want to emphasize that this is a federal issue,” said Frank Aguilar, a Cook County commissioner. “We need federal money to update our water main. ... The system is over 100 years old.”

Water entered the basements of many homes in the Austin neighborhood through drain pipes.

County Commissioner Monica Gordon said water infrastructure is a “critical priority that requires immediate attention.”

