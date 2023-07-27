The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Chicago first responders stage dramatic emergency drills on Chicago River

The Loop looked like the set of an action movie as the city’s police and fire departments showed off their response skills Wednesday.

By  Katie Anthony
   
363354808_656607356500486_1195629472066594441_n__1_.jpg

A crowd of Chicagoans watch as first responders show off their emergency skills downtown July 26, 2023.

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago’s fire and police departments made the city’s river their stage Wednesday for a dramatic demonstration of their response skills.

People downtown got an emergency notification sent to their phones warning them of “simulated gunfire and simulated explosions.”

Screenshot_2023_07_27_at_10.24.03_AM.png

An emergency notification sent to one Loop worker’s iPhone at noon on Wednesday.

Provided

And the departments delivered — the river became a simulated active incident, with police officers running onto a Chicago Water Taxi with guns drawn and actors in distress. A helicopter swooped in, hovering just feet above the water as swimmers jumped out and propelled themselves toward the chaos.

363388746_656607329833822_7084142290195198000_n.jpg

Chicago police officers practice responding to a staged active incident on a Chicago Water Taxi July 27, 2023.

Chicago Fire Department

Firefighters used ropes to ascend from the bridges while crowds of onlookers watched, and a fire boat sprayed tons of water into the river.

The drills were coordinated by CFD, CPD and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications as part of the National Homeland Security Conference, which was held in Chicago July 24-27.

In addition to the iPhone alert, a police spokesperson said there were officers on site letting passersby know what was going on to try to avoid any confusion.

