The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 30, 2023
News Metro/State Transportation

Street closures begin Monday for next weekend’s Lollapalooza

Some closures near Grant Park will last through Aug. 13.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Street closures begin Monday for next weekend’s Lollapalooza
Street closures around Grant Park begin Monday, July 31, 2023, for Lollapalooza, which will be held Aug. 3-6.

Street closures around Grant Park begin Monday, July 31, 2023, for Lollapalooza, which will be held Aug. 3-6.

File photo

Street closures begin Monday in preparation for Lollapalooza, which will be held in Grant Park Aug. 3-6.

The following street, curb lane and sidewalk closures are in effect or soon will be:

  • Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Sunday, Aug. 13. The Balbo closure extends to Michigan Avenue at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.
  • Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Saturday, Aug. 12. Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7
  • Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 through Monday, Aug. 7. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, with Columbus reopening on Monday, Aug. 7.
  • Congress Parkway/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.
  • Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 3 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic control aides will be on hand to facilitate traffic.

For more information, use the new Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications app. It provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information.

To download, click here or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or events:

  • CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, text “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5
  • CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, text “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3
Next Up In News
Man killed, woman wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting
Woman killed, 8 others wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Mayor Brandon Johnson: Parents and students should make their voices heard this year
How’s your #fakenews acumen? Let’s test it
1 killed, 2 wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting
The two were walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Devon Avenue when someone in a black sedan drove by and an occupant began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman killed, 8 others wounded in North Lawndale shooting
The nine women were among a group at a gathering when someone in a black Jeep pulled up and multiple people got out and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Ever since I called out his rudeness, friend’s husband has avoided me
For years he’s been fleeing his house rather than face the person who said his teasing went too far.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez tour a classroom at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Back to School
Mayor Brandon Johnson: Parents and students should make their voices heard this year
The former Chicago Public Schools teacher welcomes families back to school and discusses what this season means to him as mayor.
By Brandon Johnson
 
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020.
Back to School
How’s your #fakenews acumen? Let’s test it
Can you tell truth from fiction on social media? Let’s assess your skills with a few headlines.
By Erika Hobbs - For The Sun-Times
 