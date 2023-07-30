Street closures begin Monday for next weekend’s Lollapalooza

Street closures begin Monday in preparation for Lollapalooza, which will be held in Grant Park Aug. 3-6.

The following street, curb lane and sidewalk closures are in effect or soon will be:



Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Sunday, Aug. 13. The Balbo closure extends to Michigan Avenue at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Saturday, Aug. 12. Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 through Monday, Aug. 7. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, with Columbus reopening on Monday, Aug. 7.

Congress Parkway/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus at 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 3 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic control aides will be on hand to facilitate traffic.

For more information, use the new Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications app. It provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information.

To download, click here or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or events:

