The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Anime Midwest bringing cosplaying commotion, fandom frenzy to Rosemont

The convention is expected to attract 15,000 guests and feature panels on dancing, self-defense and writing.

By  Jacquelyne Germain
   
Dozens of attendees dressed in anime cosplaying costumes as well as everyday clothing stand in lines and walk around at Anime Midwest 2022. One individual is dressed in a yellow outfit and sports a short, purple wig.

Attendees at Anime Midwest 2022 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Provided/Rick Drew

Anime enthusiasts and cosplayers throughout the Midwest are gearing up for a fandom-filled weekend at Anime Midwest in Rosemont.

The annual three-day anime convention starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare and Stephens Convention Center.

In its 12th year, the convention plans to welcome 15,000 guests from all fandoms. Tickets begin at $40 to $50 for a day pass, weekend passes for all three days cost $70 and platinum passes, which include first-in-line privileges and special souvenirs, cost $150. 

The convention will feature a cosplay contest, arcade games, a fantasy ball, escape rooms, karaoke and more. Special guests at the event include American anime voice actor Greg Ayres, Japanese pop singer-songwriter Shihori and composer Mason Lieberman.

Other special guests include Japanese composers and singers, other anime voice actors and well-known cosplayers.

There also will be more than 150 panels on subjects ranging from martial arts and self-defense classes to writing workshops and formal dance lessons.

Though the convention is open to all ages, and most panels also have no age restrictions, in some cases, they are restricted to those 18 and older, said Erica Wise, vice president of Anime Midwest.

Dozens of anime fans dressed in costume attend a panel event at Anime Midwest 2022.

Anime fans gathered at a panel event at Anime Midwest 2022.

Provided/Rick Drew

Babies in strollers dressed in matching costumes with their parents and lifelong cosplayers in their 90s have all previously come out for the family-friendly occasion, Wise added.

“It’s more than an anime convention,” Wise said. “It’s really a fandom convention because there’s comic books, there’s video games, there’s trading cards. It’s almost impossible to not find something that appeals to you.” 

Above all, Wise said, she hopes the convention offers a safe space for anime fans of all backgrounds to gather and organize around their interests. 

“That’s really what all the hard work is for — it’s for the anime community and all the people who come out and need that good time,” she said. “It’s nice to give people an escape, even if it’s just for a few days.”

