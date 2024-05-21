The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Cicada Watch 2024 Suburban Chicago Commentary

Watching cicadas emerge in this Chicago suburb brought me closer to my own species, 'this brood of humans'

A science reporter shares a rare moment of awe surrounded by strangers gathered to experience the natural phenomenon that occurs every 221 years.

By  Lulu Miller
   
SHARE Watching cicadas emerge in this Chicago suburb brought me closer to my own species, 'this brood of humans'
A white cicada on a tree stitched with a photo of Lulu Miller, wearing a striped shirt with cicadas crawling up her arm.

A recent tour of cicadas emerging in Skokie gave Lulu Miller and other participants a chance to learn about the insects up close.

Rebecca Fyffe, Lulu Miller

For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.

The double brood emergence has begun. Some call it “cicada-geddon,” but Rebecca Fyffe thinks of it as “cicada totality” — a rare nature event worthy of awe.

On Sunday night I experienced a kind of rapture when I attended a cicada emergence tour led by Fyffe, an urban ecology expert.

Commentary bug

Commentary

The tour was free and open to the public and had a slightly renegade, flash mob feel. Despite only 10 people who had RSVP-ed to the event, by 8 p.m. at the meeting point at Lorel Park in Skokie, over 50 people had materialized with flashlights and cameras. Young, old, families, friends, solo enthusiasts like myself who had exhausted their friend groups by talking about cicadas. A giddy vibe filled the air. A delightful range of cicada T-shirts were on display.

We were here to witness something that hadn’t happened in over 200 years: the emergence of the 17-year and 13-year cicadas at the same time. At this very moment, Fyffe explained, the 17-year variety was just beginning to crawl out of the dirt. And over the next couple of hours, each one would undergo a dramatic change before our eyes.

As dusk melted quickly to blackness, Fyffe, wearing a cicada shirt designed in the fashion of a tarot card, led us to a street corner where every tree and telephone pole was boiling with hundreds of cicadas. She reassured us that our flashlights would not frighten them, that our touch would not harm them.

As she shared her expertise on cicadas, she spoke calmly but with glee, expounding on the ecological benefits of the emergence, like how cicadas’ husks are a kind of fertilizer to the forest. And how a year after a major cicada emergence, trees have been found to be healthier, producing more fruit and flowers (possibly due to the females sawing into outer branches as they lay their eggs).

Are cicadas ruining your life?
Tell us your cicada story. We might follow up with you for a future story or share your photos.
Share your story

A cicada emerges, upside down from a branch, with a nearly full moon behind it.

A cicada emerges, upside down from a branch, with a nearly full moon behind it.

Lulu Miller

She taught us what the three colors of cicadas meant: The brown ones were nymphs, freshly emerged from the dirt. The white ones were freshly hatched softees (or “teneral adults” as the scientists call them) that had just climbed out of their nymph shell. They looked like they’d been designed by a ’70s stage designer for a horror production on just a hint of acid. And the black ones were adults. We learned that it only takes 90 minutes for them to turn from white to black. I lost myself in looking. The brown ones showed their secret relation to shrimp and lobsters. The black ones were my favorite. I picked them up in my hands, let them nudge through my fingers like puppies. I lifted them higher into the tree to help them on their climb.

I saw a cicada emerging, upside down from a branch, with a nearly full moon behind it. It felt like I was seeing Dracula, or a bat, or something witchy and forbidden and almost fictional.

Kids were lifted onto shoulders to get a better look. I heard an older woman whisper to a stranger that her husband had died just 10 days ago, and she was out “just to immerse ... in something.”

I am a nature lover; I thought I had come to lose myself in this once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon. But what kept me there, on that random street corner in Skokie until 9:30 p.m. were the humans.

Speaking of emergence, Lulu hosts the Radiolab for kids podcast Terrestrials, all about nature. And it will be emerging for a second season in September. You can hear past episodes and subscribe here.

All these humans out here: little kids just beginning their lives, their parents blowing their bedtimes because it was worth it, college kids letting the veneer of cool melt away for a bit, older souls, hearts wracked with grief, still able to become rapt by the outside world. I wanted to be near this energy. The emergence of this brood of humans. I felt proud, for a rare moment, to be a part of our species. I came home itchy and vowing to blow my sons’ bedtime the next night, so they could be a part of it too.

A group of people look at a tree and at the grass around it for cicadas.
Ecologist Rebecca Fyffe lead a “Cicada Peak Emergence” Tour in Skokie Sunday. | Provided
1 of 6
Person smiles while wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a black-and-white image of a cicada on it.
Some attendees of the cicada tour came in shirts celebrating the creatures.
2 of 6
A child sits on an adult's shoulders during the cicada tour.
The cicada tour in Skokie was an all-ages event, with people from all walks of life coming out to learn more about the insects. | Provided
3 of 6
A person wears a colorful cicada t-shirt.
Another attendee showing off their cicada outfit, this one in bright colors with florals surrounding the insect.
4 of 6
Two cicadas line up on a tree, with one emerging out of its husk.
The 45-minute free tour showed attendees “thousands” of cicadas emerging.
5 of 6
A person wears a shirt with a illustration of a cicada on it that reads, "Brood XII-XIX, 2024 MASS EMERGENCE, 13 & 17 YEAR CICADAS."
A tour participant’s shirt pays tribute to this year’s cicada emergence. | Provided
6 of 6
A group of people look at a tree and at the grass around it for cicadas.
Person smiles while wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a black-and-white image of a cicada on it.
A child sits on an adult's shoulders during the cicada tour.
A person wears a colorful cicada t-shirt.
Two cicadas line up on a tree, with one emerging out of its husk.
A person wears a shirt with a illustration of a cicada on it that reads, "Brood XII-XIX, 2024 MASS EMERGENCE, 13 & 17 YEAR CICADAS."

For more information on the cicada emergence tours, go to Landmark Pest Management’s Facebook page for tour announcements. The next tour is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cicada Watch 2024
cicada watch promo image.png
Find cicada coverage, photos, maps and more here
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.
 
cicada-2024-malort-2.jpgThe cicada-infused Malört shots at Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard sell for $5 each. | Joey Giardiniera
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada-infused Malört shots are all the buzz at Lombard brewpub
Noon Whistle Pub’s timely offering is made with the real insects.
By Ambar Colón
 
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
¡Un zumbido emocionante! Las cigarras aparecen en Chicago después de 17 años
Se han visto cigarras periódicas de Lisle a Morgan Park. La última vez que las cigarras periódicas se dejaron ver en el norte de Illinois, el iPhone acababa de salir a la venta.
By Mary Norkol  and Cindy Hernandez
 
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Cicada Watch 2024
Buzz thrill! Periodical cicadas emerge in Chicago area after 17 years: 'Nature's creations at their best'
Periodical cicadas have been spotted from Lisle to Morgan Park. The last time the periodical cicadas were visible in northern Illinois, the iPhone was just being brought to market.
By Mary Norkol  and Cindy Hernandez
 
CICADACAKES-051524.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada-inspired cakes sweetly celebrate 17-year phenomenon at Highwood bakery
“They’re either really fascinated by cicadas or they want to terrorize someone,” says Bent Fork Bakery owner Liz Bearwald of the customers who’ve been purchasing the treats.
By Mary Norkol
 
Food Eating Cicadas
Columnists
Cicadas won't eat you, but you can eat them
Ready or not, trillions of the five-eyed beasties are about to descend — or rather, emerge — upon Illinois.
By Neil Steinberg
 
telander cicdada.jpeg
Cicada Watch 2024
A cicada love story: Bugs, badminton and art projects
The cicadas are coming, and these glorious insects fill me with wonder.
By Rick Telander
 
Speech therapist Stephanie Plein (right) makes 15-year-old Sydney laugh as she mimics a cicada during a lesson about how to prepare for the upcoming cicada emergence during a lesson at Keshet, a private therapeutic day school in Northbrook for students with disabilities, Friday, May 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Cicada Watch 2024
How people with autism, sensory sensitivities are prepping for cicadas
“Things people don’t have to prep for and don’t think are a big deal are real-life issues for us,” said Laura Florek, a Northbrook mom of two young adults with autism.
By Mary Norkol
 

Next Up In News
ComEd crews prepare for power outages as severe weather approaches Chicago area
In DEA case that led to jet seizure in Gary, flight attendant and two bank employees now charged
Bill calling for interest rate disclosures on small business loans dies in Illinois House
Howard Brown Health to close 2 clinics this fall
Red Lobster se declara en bancarrota días después de cerrar docenas de restaurantes
City Council member angered by game of musical committee chairs
The Latest
CPD-01 (1).JPGThe crash happened in Will County on northbound I-55 at milepost 246.
Bus driver cited after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Braidwood, sending 11 kids to hospitals
The children, all of whom suffered minor injuries were taken to area hospitals after the wreck, which happened at 8:35 a.m. in Will County.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Howard Brown Health, located at 4025 N. Sheridan Rd. in the Buena Park neighborhood, is seen in this photo, Thursday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2021.
Health
Howard Brown Health to close 2 clinics this fall
Citing financial woes, the provider of specialized care for low-income, LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive patients, said it will shutter its Diversey clinic at 2800 N. Sheridan Road and Thresholds South clinic at 734 W. 47th St.
By David Struett
 
TRAUMACLUB-05XX24-12.JPG
La Voz Chicago
En Pilsen, un grupo fomenta el diálogo interno positivo y la inteligencia emocional entre las niñas
Cualquier frustración es bienvenida después de clase en GLOW: Trauma-Informed Mentoring for Girls. “Este club es el único en el que podemos expresarnos”, dice una niña mientras sus compañeras crean un “jardín zen”.
By Mariah Rush
 
US-ECONOMY-RESTAURANT-RED LOBSTER
La Voz Chicago
Red Lobster se declara en bancarrota días después de cerrar docenas de restaurantes
Red Lobster dijo que utilizará el proceso de bancarrota para simplificar sus operaciones, cerrar restaurantes y buscar su venta.
By Michelle Chapman and Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) took to the floor of the City Council on Nov. 7, 2023 to tell her version of the allegations that prompted Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s ouster as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s floor leader.
City Hall
City Council member angered by game of musical committee chairs
Ald. Emma Mitts said she accepted the mayor’s offer to chair the Housing Committee and thought she had a deal — until Tuesday, when she was told the job has been promised to Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who resigned as Zoning chair after being accused of bullying Mitts.
By Fran Spielman
 