Video of fatal shooting by Carol Stream police is released

The Carol Stream Police Department has released body camera videos of the fatal shooting of a man by two of its officers.

According to a news release, the videos represent “all of the body-worn camera recordings that capture the complete interaction” between police and 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III on Feb. 3 in Goodlow’s apartment.

The video footage, which is about 32 minutes in total, may be viewed on vimeo.com.

Footage identifying individuals has been redacted, as required by the Illinois Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act and the Freedom of Information Act, according to the release.

The village did not identify the officers.

