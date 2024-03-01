Video of fatal shooting by Carol Stream police is released
According to a news release, the videos represent “all of the body-worn camera recordings that capture the complete interaction” between police and 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III on Feb. 3 in Goodlow’s apartment.
The Carol Stream Police Department has released body camera videos of the fatal shooting of a man by two of its officers.
The video footage, which is about 32 minutes in total, may be viewed on vimeo.com.
Footage identifying individuals has been redacted, as required by the Illinois Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act and the Freedom of Information Act, according to the release.
The village did not identify the officers.
