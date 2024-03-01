The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
News Suburban Chicago

Video of fatal shooting by Carol Stream police is released

According to a news release, the videos represent “all of the body-worn camera recordings that capture the complete interaction” between police and 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III on Feb. 3 in Goodlow’s apartment.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Video of fatal shooting by Carol Stream police is released
Isaac Goodlow III was fatally shot by Carol Stream police on Feb. 3, 2024.

Isaac Goodlow III was fatally shot by Carol Stream police.

Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef via Daily Herald

The Carol Stream Police Department has released body camera videos of the fatal shooting of a man by two of its officers.

According to a news release, the videos represent “all of the body-worn camera recordings that capture the complete interaction” between police and 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III on Feb. 3 in Goodlow’s apartment.

The video footage, which is about 32 minutes in total, may be viewed on vimeo.com.

Footage identifying individuals has been redacted, as required by the Illinois Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act and the Freedom of Information Act, according to the release.

The village did not identify the officers.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
$39.9 million jury award is Illinois record for stroke lawsuit
Jurors could begin deliberating fate of man accused of murdering Officer Ella French as early as Tuesday
Pritzker appoints former deputy governor Christian Mitchell to McPier board
With conservative donor help, O’Neill Burke widens fundraising lead in Cook County state’s attorney primary
Fans of battered but beloved Logan Boulevard Skate Park want to rebuild it: ‘Skateboarding saved my life’
10 years for murder-for-hire plot spurred by contentious divorce
The Latest
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.
Crime
Jurors could begin deliberating fate of man accused of murdering Officer Ella French as early as Tuesday
It appears the defense does not plan on calling many, if any witnesses to the stand. In a court filing ahead of the trial, attorneys said the accused gunman, Emonte Morgan, may or may not testify in his own defense.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Michael Kopech throwing live batting practice.
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech strikes out five Cubs in first Cactus League start
Michael Kopech features cutter, pitches two scoreless but bumpy innings
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
KW-CST-030224-4101.jpg
High School Basketball
Sharp-shooter Amalia Dray leads Nazareth past Waubonsie Valley, advance to IHSA Class 4A championship game
Against an opponent that wanted to speed the game up, the Roadrunners obliged in their 69-44 state semifinals win over Waubonsie Valley.
By Kyle Williams
 
billy mckinney.jpg
College Sports
For Northwestern hoops great Billy McKinney, ‘huge honor’ is a long time coming
During the Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Saturday, McKinney, 68, will become the school’s first athlete in any sport to have a jersey retired.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell.
Politics
Pritzker appoints former deputy governor Christian Mitchell to McPier board
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointment of Christian Mitchell to the McPier Board puts a close confidante in a key role just months before Chicago hosts the Democratic National Convention.
By Tina Sfondeles
 