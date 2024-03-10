$1,893 for soup? The Drake Oak Brook has a bowl waiting for you

The Colonial Room at The Drake Oak Brook is offering something unique for experience-seeking diners. But be warned. It’s soup-er expensive.

For a limited time, the iconic hotel is offering a luxuriously upgraded version of their signature Bookbinder’s soup, preparing it with one of the world’s most prestigious spirits, Louis XIII cognac, as well as other lavish flourishes.

The price: $1,893. Soup-rise!

The extravagantly revamped version of the soup goes beyond just subbing in the Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac in place of the traditional dry sherry. The dish is served with red snapper flown in fresh from the Gulf of Mexico each time the soup is ordered. It’s garnished with gold flakes and Ossetra caviar.

“Our brand is about looking for ways to elevate experiences and tying it in with brands that are opulent,” said Jeffrey Mabilangan, assistant general manager at The Drake Oak Brook. “We view the Drake as an iconic hotel, so what more iconic liquor to pair with an essentially iconic soup than Louie XIII?”

