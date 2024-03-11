Woman hurt in South Chicago apartment fire dies

A woman injured in an apartment fire Sunday night in South Chicago died Monday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire on the eighth floor of an apartment building in the 9100 block of South South Chicago Avenue about 11:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two people were rescued from the building and hospitalized in critical condition. A man, 64, was taken to Stroger Hospital, and a woman, 70, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago police said.

The woman died from her injuries early Monday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by "careless use of smoking materials."