The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
News Crime City Hall

Woman hurt in South Chicago apartment fire dies

Authorities responded to a fire late Sunday in the 9100 block of South South Chicago Avenue. A woman who was hurt died Monday. Two people who were rescued from the apartment building are hospitalized.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Woman hurt in South Chicago apartment fire dies
cfd_01.jpg

A woman injured in an apartment fire Sunday night in South Chicago died Monday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire on the eighth floor of an apartment building in the 9100 block of South South Chicago Avenue about 11:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two people were rescued from the building and hospitalized in critical condition. A man, 64, was taken to Stroger Hospital, and a woman, 70, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago police said.

The woman died from her injuries early Monday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by "careless use of smoking materials."

Next Up In News
CTA announces spring cleaning for rail and bus stations
Biden’s budget proposal for a second term includes tax breaks for families, lower health care costs
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Michigan man who murdered Illinois woman in Germany gets life in prison
Bears would put $2B in private money into publicly owned lakefront stadium under new push
Ex-Ald. Ed Burke keeps law license after most Illinois Supreme Court justices recuse themselves
The Latest
Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones chases Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in September.
Bears
Former Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones to sign with Cardinals
Jones spent two years at Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
News
Fire on tracks halts CTA Red and Purple train service in Lakeview
Firefighters responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Addison Street, and the fire was put out shortly after they arrived
By Sun-Times Wire
 
We Hear You Belmont-Cragin
Events
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in Belmont-Cragin
Join us on March 28 for one-on-one conversations.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
EARLYVOTING-021624_8.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Being an election worker is tough but worthwhile
There’s been a shortage of people signing up as election workers due to the intimidation and violent threats aimed at these volunteers. But every election requires bipartisan oversight to ensure fairness.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The 13th Step Event
Events
The 13th Step: A conversation with Lauren Chooljian and WBEZ’s Natalie Moore
Join WBEZ and New Hampshire Public Radio for a special live discussion of the critically acclaimed podcast The 13th Step on March 20.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 