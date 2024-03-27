The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
White Sox players surprise fans in the Loop with free hot dogs ahead of Opening Day

“Who doesn’t want a hot dog at 10 a.m.?” White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets told reporters Wednesday.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
While it may not feel like spring, baseball season has returned and White Sox players aren’t letting the cold bother them — greeting fans Wednesday morning in the Loop with a pop-up hot dog cart.

Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets joined Southpaw on the corner of State and Lake streets passing out free hot dogs, hoping to energize Chicagoans ahead of Opening Day on Thursday.

“Who doesn’t want a hot dog at 10 a.m.?” Sheets asked reporters Wednesday.

Dozens paused for pictures and to grab a dog, some exiting the L trains above, others running out of office buildings — even the No. 29 bus came to a stop allowing Southpaw to board and greet riders.

“It’s good to be back in Chicago, doing stuff like this, getting the excitement going,” Sheets said. “I'm looking forward to the atmosphere tomorrow, Opening Day is awesome for everyone. It’s fun for the fans, it’s fun for us.”

“Awesome” is exactly how 9-year-old Raymond and his mom, Diana Garty, described bumping into Benintendi, Sheets and Southpaw.

Raymond was heading to Millennium Park with his mom and younger brother when he spotted the players.

“I love it, connecting with the kids especially — they’re normal people too,” Garty said. “I have two boys. Of course, I am a baseball fan … they’re their heroes, they love baseball players, they love all athletes.”

In addition to the classics, Sox spokespeople say they’re unveiling several new food items at the ballpark this year, including a 16-ounce "Campfire Milkshake" topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and pieces of chocolate.

It might not be milkshake-friendly weather for Opening Day, though.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Sox take on the Detroit Tigers.

Garty and her kids hope warm weather is on the horizon, but they’re still looking forward to the start of the season.

“I’m very excited, I want to see these teams play well, have good games,” Raymond said. “Good luck!”

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets gives a free hotdog sandwich to a kid at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday. Sheets, fellow White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and mascot Southpaw distributed hotdogs to promote Opening Day. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Raymond Duckett, 9, eats a free hotdog sandwich while his brother and mom Diana Garty stand beside him at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi gives free hotdog sandwiches to commuters and passers-by at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw distributes free hotdogs to passers-by at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets greets commuters and passers-by with free hotdog sandwiches at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A Chick-fil-A employee receives a packet of sauce and a hotdog sandwich at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi gives free hotdog sandwiches to commuters and passers-by at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A person holds two free hotdogs at the intersection of North State Street and East Lake Street in the Loop Wednesday. White Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Gavin Sheets and mascot Southpaw distributed free hotdogs to promote Opening Day. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
