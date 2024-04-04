The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Indiana line

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Calumet Avenue. Clean-up was expected to take about three hours, Indiana State Police said in a social media post about 3:45 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Lights.png

police lights file photo

File photo

One person was killed and two others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 near the state line in Indiana.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Clean up of the crash was expected to take about three hours, state police said in a social media post about 3:45 p.m. One lane of traffic remained open, but police urged drivers to take different routes.

Police were investigating the crash.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

