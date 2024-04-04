1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Indiana line
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Calumet Avenue. Clean-up was expected to take about three hours, Indiana State Police said in a social media post about 3:45 p.m.
One person was killed and two others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 near the state line in Indiana.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
Clean up of the crash was expected to take about three hours, state police said in a social media post about 3:45 p.m. One lane of traffic remained open, but police urged drivers to take different routes.
Police were investigating the crash.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
