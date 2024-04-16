The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Police search for driver who hit student and fled in Roseland

A minor was crossing the street about 3:20 p.m. Monday near Fenger High School, 11220 S. Wallace, when he was hit and left with serious injuries, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-04-16 210022.png

Surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run in Roseland on Monday.

Chicago police

Chicago police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a Chicago Public Schools student Monday in Roseland on the South Side.

The 15-year-old had just left Fenger High School after his last class and was crossing the street about 3:20 p.m. near 112th and Parnell when he was struck, according to a police community alert and philanthropist Early Walker, who held a news conference Tuesday afternoon near the scene of the crash with the teen’s family. .

The teen, who was identified as Maari Roberson by his family, suffered several broken bones and brain injuries, Walker said. The family wants the driver to turn themselves in.

The vehicle, believed to be a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a sunroof, was last seen on 112th Street near Wallace, police said. It may have a damaged windshield and damage to its right-side front end.

Walker is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the crash.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

