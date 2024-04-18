The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
News Chicago

Top dogs: Here are Chicago's most popular breeds

The most common dog breed in Chicago — making up about 14% of all registered dogs — is a mixed-breed dog, followed by pit bulls, Labrador retrievers and German shepherds.

By  Amy Qin and Matt Kiefer
   
SHARE Top dogs: Here are Chicago's most popular breeds
On August 2, 2018 at Horner Park in Chicago, German Shepherd Dog Nesta, 1, came to the grand opening of the new dog park. I Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

German shepherds are one of the most popular dog breeds in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

As the weather gets warmer, more and more Chicagoans are out and about with their dogs. And that got us wondering: What are the most popular dog breeds in the city?

WBEZ analyzed data on more than 84,000 dogs registered with the city to find Chicago’s top dogs, as well as which breeds are most common in which neighborhoods.

While Chicago requires pups over four months old to be registered with the city clerk, not every dog owner does. Plus, owners don’t always guess their dog’s breed correctly.

Even so, by analyzing dog registration records from the city clerk over the last five years, we learned quite a bit, and actually found out more about dog owners than the dogs themselves. Turns out, Chicago’s most popular dog breeds are mostly a reflection of the times — and of their two-legged companions.

The most common dog breed in Chicago — making up about 14% of all registered dogs — is a mixed-breed dog.

After that, the most popular dog breeds registered were pit bulls, Labrador retrievers, German shepherds, shih tzus and goldendoodles, in that order.

Of course, just because someone registers their dog as a German shepherd doesn’t mean it’s actually a German shepherd. Recently, DNA tests have made it possible to identify a dog’s exact genetic makeup by breed. And data from Embark, one company that sells genetic testing kits for dogs, shows that half of all dogs tested in Chicago have some pit bull DNA.

According to Armando Tejeda, a public information officer at Animal Care and Control, animal shelters often reflect the most popular dog breeds in the city at a given moment. And that changes over time.

“Before bully breeds, it was Rottweilers,” Tejeda said. “There were Rottweilers in pretty much every municipal shelter coming in. When ‘101 Dalmatians’ came out, Dalmatians were pretty big in shelters.”

Bully breeds, a grouping that includes several breeds including pit bulls and bulldogs, made up 42% of all dogs taken in at Chicago Animal Care and Control in the last decade, according to data from the municipal shelter.

One reason experts say so many pit bulls in particular end up in shelters is “backyard breeders” — typically unlicensed dog breeders that sell animals on sites like Craigslist — try to breed for certain characteristics, like a red or blue nose. And they end up with a lot of dogs in the process.

“You tend to see a lot of these pit bulls where they end up in the shelter system because [breeders] went to sell those dogs, couldn’t sell them and then just passed them off to the shelter,” said Abby Matzke, a shelter manager at Chicago Canine Rescue.

Some Chicago neighborhoods prefer certain dogs over others.

Labrador retrievers, for example, are most often found in North Side neighborhoods. And a lot of German shepherds live on the West and Southwest Sides.

As for the pit bull, the most commonly registered dog in Chicago in the last five years? They tend to be found on the South and West Sides.

“Pit bulls, I always say, are Chicago’s dog,” Matzke said.

Amy Qin is a data reporter for WBEZ.

Matt Kiefer is WBEZ’s news applications editor.

Next Up In News
Quick exit by Rev. Jesse Jackson's replacement raises questions about future of Rainbow PUSH
Democratic Party leaders vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite the party's divisions
4/20 is Saturday. Here's what you need to know for weed's 'high' holiday.
Chicago Teachers Union demanding 9% annual raises, won't rule out a strike
Watchdog group asks feds to probe Trump over $50 million 'nonexistent' loan to his Chicago company
Jun Mhoon, music producer and adolescent drummer for The Staple Singers, dies at 69
The Latest
Transportation
Uber launches rider verification program in Chicago, 11 other cities
Chicago riders may now find a blue check mark under their name, as part of Uber’s rider verification process.
By Jessica Ma
 
City officials were warned of possible dangers months before the botched implosion of the Crawford smokestack in the 3500 block of South Pulaski Road in 2020.
La Voz Chicago
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios
Marlene Hopkins debería haber sido sancionada por su papel en la supervisión de la demolición fallida por Hilco de la antigua planta eléctrica Crawford en 2020, según un reporte de un organismo de control. El miércoles, casi dos docenas de concejales elogiaron a la nueva jefa del Departamento de Edificios.
By Brett Chase
 
La Voz Chicago
Apollo's 2000 de La Villita es declarado monumento histórico
Sus propietarios, Javier y Lidia Galindo, llevan más de 35 años al frente del Apollo’s 2000. Ahora, están listos para que el local entre en su próxima era como monumento histórico de la ciudad.
By Abby Miller
 
Walter "Slim" Coleman (center) speaks at a rally in the Loop called to protest an immigration raid in Little Village in 2007.
La Voz Chicago
Fallece el Rev. ‘Slim' Coleman, organizador que ayudó a elegir al alcalde Harold Washington
El Sr. Coleman encabezó innumerables manifestaciones en sus seis décadas como activista. “Slim creía que el verdadero poder estaba en la organización, sacando a la gente a la calle y congregándola en reuniones del gobierno”, dijo su amigo Michael Klonsky.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates
City Hall
Chicago Teachers Union demanding 9% annual raises, won't rule out a strike
Having former CTU organizer Brandon Johnson in the mayor’s office won’t keep the union from walking out if needed, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates told the Sun-Times, adding that “we’re a labor union that understands the power of solidarity and the power of work stoppage.”
By Fran Spielman
 